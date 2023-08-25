Cooking with Cash Wa
NDSU Students Receive Grant Money From EPA

The students received $25,000 to continue their water pollution project
The students received $25,000 to continue their water pollution project
By Allison Jenkins
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five NDSU students from around the world, four of which are in their PhD program, have focused their studies on an environmental project.

The project aims to remove PFAS from leachate in the community and our environment, as these toxic chemicals are found in waste sites around us.

They had to go through a competitive process to receive the grant from the national Environmental Protection Agency, over the past two years. The students were awarded $25,000 to proceed with the project to remove toxins from the landfills.

The students look forward to being able to continue their research now that everyone is on campus again together.

They also have been given the chance to present their project in Washington next summer.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

