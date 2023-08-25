NDHP Intent to Deliver Fentanyl arrest on I-94 near the University exit Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested one individual on Thursday afternoon on I-94 near the University Exit in Fargo for the Intent to Deliver Fentanyl.

According to police, at approximately 4:19 PM, North Dakota State Troopers responded to mile marker 350 on I-94 regarding an oversize semi-truck driver that was calling for assistance.

When Troopers arrived, they learned that a Ford Edge SUV had failed to yield when merging onto the I-94 west bound from the University exit and struck the semi-truck that was in the right lane of I-94 westbound. Minor damage was sustained to the Ford SUV. Troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the Ford SUV.

Police say, the driver of the SUV was identified as David Sander a 25-year-old male from Stone Mountain GA.

Sander was found to be in possession of 33 M-30 Fentanyl pills, marijuana, multiple scales, and drug paraphernalia. A customized Glock 19 with a loaded magazine was also found in the Ford. A juvenile male was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Sanders was charged with the following criminal charges:

A. Felony Delivery of a controlled substance Fentanyl, while in the possession of a firearm. A. misdemeanor DUI Drugs- minor present while intoxicated. Infraction charges for possession of marijuana and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

North Dakota State Troopers are dedicated with removing dangerous impaired drivers from North Dakota roadways that cause crashes such as the one above. Troopers are also dedicated to stopping the sale of Fentanyl and other illegal narcotics within our communities. The name of the juvenile will not be released.

