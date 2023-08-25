A Medora tradition returns: kids back on stage during the Medora Musical

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - A Medora musical tradition is back. For the first time in three years, kids are finally back on stage. In 2020 and 2021 Covid concerns put a pause on the long-standing tradition. Last year a second performance was added, and bringing kids on stage was kept on hold as performers adjusted to the extra show.

But this year kids are once again welcomed on stage, and it might just inspire the next generation of Burning Hills singers.

Performing on this stage is a dream come true for Dickinson native Damon Fichter.

“It has been a dream,” he said.

Fichter grew up coming to the musical every summer, and, despite a little stage fright, he always took the opportunity to be a part of the group of kids invited on stage during the musical.

“I was terrified to come up on stage for the kids section. But I totally did,” he recalled.

That experience sparked a love of performing, one that led him back to Medora and back to the stage. This is his seventh summer as a Burning Hills singer. Now, for the first time since 2019, kids once again, have the chance to sing and dance on stage next to people like Fichter.

Burning Hills singer and Bismarck native Taylor Vogel says being on this stage as a kid is one of her core childhood memories.

“I remember that when it was always a must every single show. I wanted to be up on stage,” said Vogel.

Now she’s here every night, living out her childhood dream, and hoping to inspire a similar dream in these kids.

“Even if it’s just a little wave or some eye contact or some encouragement, I hope they know that this is all possible as well someday for them,” Vogel added.

Vogel and Fichter are proof this stage is a place where dreams not only are born but also where dreams come true.

There are just a couple of weeks left to catch this year’s show. The final performance of the season will be Sunday, September 9.

By the way, kids 17 and under are free on Sundays and Wednesdays.

