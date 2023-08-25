Lance traded to Cowboys, ESPN reports

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It looks like former NDSU Bison quarterback Trey Lance will be getting a change of scenery.

ESPN reports the former #3 overall draft pick is being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys for a 4th round draft pick.

Earlier this week, Lance was informed that Sam Darnold had beaten him out for the No. 2 quarterback job behind starter Brock Purdy.

Trade talks surrounded Lance all offseason. He suffered a broken right ankle in Week 2 of last season, and Purdy played well as the starter.

The Niners original traded three 1st-round picks and a 3rd-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to move up and select Lance at #3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but he missed most of his rookie season with a broken right index finger and then hit another roadblock with the ankle injury last year.

