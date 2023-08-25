“I understand their value,”: Moorhead Police speak on decision to remove SRO’s

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe said the police department’s decision to remove school resource officers this school year was due to a new law.

The law was passed under an omnibus bill, meaning it was added in with other bills to get passed. And the bill was passed in education, not in public safety.

“All of us in law enforcement have different associations that are working with our legislature on our behalf and are watching bills working through our government, and they may or not be asked to provide any input and to ask ‘how does this impact you, does it help you, does it hurt you,’ that sort of thing. So we weren’t asked for any input, and because it was in education and not in public safety we were unaware of it,” Monroe said.

So while the bill was passed in May, it wasn’t until August 9th that local officials realized changes were going to have to be made.

School resource officer become agents of the school under this bill, and as an agent of the school, they have to follow a new set of rules.

“These rules remove certain police powers,” Monroe said.

The old law used to say that you could “restrain or prevent bodily harm or death to another.” The new law removes the *or* of that statement making it that you can only “restrain a student to prevent bodily harm or death.” Meaning in some instances the SRO’s can’t step in and help, but regular patrolling officers can intervene.

Which is why the former SRO’s are now back on patrol duty, ready to step in when needed.

“We feel they’re going to be more effective with all of their normal police powers not being under contract, we’ll put them into the patrol divisions and we’ll have them working on the street when school is in session,” Monroe said. ”I want them to be there, I understand their value.”

Chief Monroe is saying that while this isn’t the ideal solution right now, families should not worry because they’re still working to keep students safe.

“We’re going to do the best we can absent to that. We’re still going to respond, we just won’t be starting from in the school.”

Right now, Moorhead and the Anoka-Hennepin school district are the only ones in the state to being pulling SRO’s out of school, but many districts haven’t started yet. Which means more may follow suit as school years begin.

He heard from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday, August 22 at night as to what he believes should occur, which was pulling the SRO's for the time being.

On Wednesday, August 23, Monroe spoke with the school district as well as his staff about what the Attorney General said and what changes needed to be made. Leading to the announcement on Thursday.

