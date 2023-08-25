Former President Trump praises Burgum following presidential debate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Following the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, Governor Doug Burgum is receiving praise from the 2024 race’s frontrunner.

In an interview on Newsmax after his booking and release from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta Thursday, Former President Donald Trump spoke highly about North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Trump’s praise came after he was asked by host Greg Kelly if he watched the debate Wednesday night, and if he saw a potential vice president on that stage.

“I actually like the Governor. I respect him a lot. He was great,” Trump said. “He endorsed me twice, the Governor of North Dakota. I think he’s got something very good about him. He’s a high quality person.”

Trump also praised entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is gaining momentum in the polls. Trump went on to say Ron Desantis wouldn’t be the Governor of Florida if it wasn’t for him, Asa Hutchinson is wasting space and Chris Christie was booed off stage.

Trump is still way ahead in the polls.

It’s still up in the air at the moment for Gov. Burgum if he’ll be at the second GOP debate in California next month. Not because of the achilles injury he suffered earlier this week, but because he hasn’t qualified for it.

The RNC raised the polling and donor threshold for the second contest, requiring candidates to gather donations from at least 50,000 individual donors and register at 3% in either two national polls after Aug. 1, or in one national survey, plus polls from two different early-voting states.

Burgum’s campaign has already announced hitting that donor threshold, but he has not yet met the polling threshold.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Burgum has never registered at more than 1% in a national poll, yet.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.