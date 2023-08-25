Cooking with Cash Wa
Cooler and Breezy Friday

Warming up again next week
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRIDAY:

This Thursday morning, there are still a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder as the cold front from last night continues to exit to the east.

Temperatures to start the day are in the 60s once again for many. A few upper 50s far north and a few low 70s far south. Once again this quite a mild morning with our average lows in the low to mid 60s.

We are seeing clouds clear out the west, and clouds will continue to diminish through the morning bringing us a sunny Friday!

Overall, it will be a cooler afternoon despite the sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s across the Valley with the north wind increasing. Gusts near 30 mph at times this afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The last weekend of August will be cooling back down. Morning lows will drop back into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. A better chance for a few low 80s south on Sunday. There is a chance of showers and storms on Sunday as well.

NEXT WEEK: Aside from very isolated chances for rain, the week looks dry and warm. For most of the week, morning lows can be expected to be in the 60s with afternoon highs above average in the mid and upper 80s.

