Cass County Sheriff’s Office to conduct sobriety checkpoint this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at some point starting today. Nursing staff from Essentia Health will be providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.

This will be conducted in Cass County Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27. The location and time will not be released ahead of the checkpoint.

The primary goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to educate and decrease the potential for serious crashes that can occur from impaired driving.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reminds all motorists, motorcycle drivers, and bicyclists to stay alert on the road, drive distraction-free, and always make the responsible choice to drive sober.

