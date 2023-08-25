Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Cass County Sheriff’s Office to conduct sobriety checkpoint this weekend

Sobriety checkpoint
Sobriety checkpoint(Nevada State Police)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at some point starting today. Nursing staff from Essentia Health will be providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.

This will be conducted in Cass County Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27. The location and time will not be released ahead of the checkpoint.

The primary goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to educate and decrease the potential for serious crashes that can occur from impaired driving.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reminds all motorists, motorcycle drivers, and bicyclists to stay alert on the road, drive distraction-free, and always make the responsible choice to drive sober.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sholanda Rogers
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Fargo mom scared for son’s safety in upcoming school year
Beltrami Co. pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash
Beltrami Co. pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Moorhead Police
Moorhead Police Department school resource officer program placed on hold
Man cited after rolling semi-truck full of sugar beets at Grand Forks gas station

Latest News

Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - August 25th
Valley Today on KVLY
NDHP Intent to Deliver Fentanyl arrest on I-94 near the University exit Fargo
Valley Today on KVLY
Teen arrested, man rushed to hospital for stab wound in Grand Forks
Bicycle graphic.
Bicyclist rushed to hospital for serious injuries after crash in Fargo