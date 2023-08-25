Bicyclist rushed to hospital for serious injuries after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in south Fargo.

City officials say it happened on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the 4500 block of 17th Ave. S. around 5:30 a.m.

The report says the bicyclist was going east on 17th Ave. when they entered traffic and were hit. Northbound traffic in that area had the green light at the time.

The latest report from the city says the bicyclist has serious injuries. The car involved has substantial damage.

No one was cited in the crash and no names have been released.

