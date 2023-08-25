Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

All Breeds Cattle Tour features Lisbon-area breeders

(KCRG)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nine of the area’s premier seedstock producers will be featured on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) 36th annual All Breeds Cattle Tour October 9 in the Lisbon, N.D., area.

“We are thrilled to welcome all to attend this year’s All Breeds Cattle Tour,” said Tour Chairman Stacy Erdmann of Lisbon. “The tour will showcase a variety of breeds, along with hosts who are committed to producing high-quality cattle that will be profitable in both seedstock and commercial settings.”

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on October 9 at the tour headquarters, the AmericInn in Valley City. The bus will depart from there for a stop at Hoffmann Angus Farms of Wheatland, N.D., where Anderson Angus Ranch of Chaffee, N.D., will also have cattle on display and breakfast will be served.

The tour will then travel to Oland Red Angus of Sheldon and Erdmann Angus Ranch of Lisbon, where JK Angus, also of Lisbon, will be featured and lunch will be served.

Following that stop, the tour will stop at Quandt Brothers of Oakes. Then, the tour will stop at Wendel Livestock of LaMoure. The final ranch stop of the tour will be at Jungels Shorthorn Farm of Kathryn, where guest Pearl Valley Shorthorns of Valley City will be featured.

A 5:30 p.m. social and supper at Jungels Shorthorn Farm’s sale facility will conclude the tour. This is also where the grand doorprize, a Blackstone grill, will be given away. Participants must be present to win. The bus will return to the AmericInn in Valley City at 8:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the tour. Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged for meal and bus planning purposes. To ensure a spot on the bus and to be entered in a special incentive drawing for a $250 cash prize, call (701) 223-2522 or e-mail jkoski@ndstockmen.org by Sept. 25.

The NDSA is a 94-year-old beef cattle producers’ trade organization that works to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve the state’s beef industry. The All Breeds Cattle Tour is an annual project of the NDSA Seedstock Council.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sholanda Rogers
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Fargo mom scared for son’s safety in upcoming school year
Man cited after rolling semi-truck full of sugar beets at Grand Forks gas station
Beltrami Co. pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash
Beltrami Co. pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Moorhead Police
Moorhead Police Department school resource officer program placed on hold

Latest News

West Fargo K9 Disco
West Fargo Police Department’s first-ever K9 passed away
North Dakota Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition
ND Army National Guard Soldiers complete in ‘Best Warrior’ competition
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News August 25 - Part 1
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News August 25 - Part 2