West Fargo Schools release first day enrollment numbers

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the first day back to school for thousands of students, teachers and staff in West Fargo. On Thursday, August 24, the district welcomed 11,807 students in grades 1-12 at 25 schools, including their virtual programs.

The first day of kindergarten is August 29. While the number may fluctuate between now and then, the district currently has 1,068 kindergartens registered. The district is also projecting 146 learners to start at our early childhood special education preschool.

In total, West Fargo Public Schools is projected to welcome 13,021 learners in grades PK-12 to start the 2022-23 school year. This is an increase of 286 learners over our first day enrollment in 2022-23, which was 12,735 learners in Grades PK-12.

