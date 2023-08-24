Unpaid parking tickets costing City of Fargo more than $700,000

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are not paying their parking tickets in Fargo and it’s costing the city a lot of money.

City leaders say they’re owed more than $700,000 in unpaid citations.

The City of Fargo has an escalating fine structure. The first ticket is $20, a second ticket is $25, three or more and that fee jumps to $30.

“The average cost of a parking ticket in downtown Fargo is $25. If you don’t pay it, then it jumps to $70,” City Auditor Steve Sprague says. “For a while we saw an improvement in payment because of that $70 increase. Now, people are back to being kind of relaxed about it again.”

In the last five years, 17,389 people didn’t pay their tickets, costing the city $722,023.

In the grand scheme of things, Sprague says it’s not unmanageable, about $140,000 a year.

“It would be nice to get it,” he says. “We have a tight budget and any money we could pull in would really help.”

Sprague says that money should go to the general fund. It helps pay for the city’s libraries, police, fire, public safety, public works and more.

So, why can’t the city collect?

“One of the ways we do that is through towing or impounding,” Sprague says. “The problem we have now is that the only people who can tow and impound are the police. Obviously, there’s more important things for them to be doing.”

Officials are looking for a way to hold people accountable. They’re working to change the city ordinance to give them more flexibility to do some towing and impounding.

However, even that idea comes with it’s own challenges. With most of the parking downtown being diagonal, it’s tough to pull cars out.

It’s why they’re now considering putting boots on cars.

“The car becomes disabled and has to sit there until the fines are all paid, until the boot fee is paid,” Sprague says.

Every five years, unpaid tickets are turned over to collections. Most of them stem from the downtown area and around NDSU.

Right now, the only time the city can contact for a tow is during a snow emergency. They found several people with unpaid tickets during the last one, and they had to pay those before getting their car back.

City leaders in West Fargo say they have 342 unpaid citations in their system, costing the city $15,340.

