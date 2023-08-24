Cooking with Cash Wa
Traffic impacts in Grand Forks this weekend

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic in Grand Forks will be impacted this weekend.

The Grand Forks Police Department says traffic on the North End will be impacted from 7a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday due to the 10k/10 Mile. Drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area pictured.

Police also want to warn the public about another event the Potato Bowl which will be bringing french-fries, parades, and football in the coming weeks. Drivers are asked to stay vigilant and to drive safely.

