Stuffed animals donated to North Dakota Highway Patrol to comfort kids

Tommy Moose stuffed animals donated to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Tommy Moose stuffed animals donated to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.(NDHP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers received a donation to help them comfort children they encounter during emergency situations.

The Nodak Moose Legion donated 23 dozen Tommy Moose stuffed animals to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The effort was put together by the Junior Past President of Nodak 42 Moose Legion, Steve Foley.

The goal of the Tommy Moose program is to help children overcome fears and anxiety during times of stress. The stuffed animals are donated to law enforcement, fire, and other emergency workers, to give to children in various traumatic situations.

“Thanks to the Nodak 42 Moose Legion, the Highway Patrol will continue to provide professional services to the public by handing out a Tommy Moose to children in need,” says Major Tom Iverson

The Tommy Moose character has grown to personify happiness, safety, and security through personal appearances, books, and on children’s goods. The NDHP says they’re thankful to have nearly 300 more Tommy Moose stuffed animals available for officers to hand out to children during frightening times or stressful situations.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

