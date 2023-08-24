Foggy Thursday A.M. - Storms Tonight

THURSDAY:

Waking up this Thursday morning, foggy conditions have taken hold once again. Fog is dense in some areas west of the Red River. Once again, be sure to take caution when driving in the fog this morning as visibility can quickly change from point A to point B. Temperatures are once again on the warm side! We are seeing temperatures in the 60s for most and low 70s for some.

As we go through the morning, the few clouds and fog will quickly burn off meaning more sunshine and warm temperatures through the afternoon. Highs in the 80s for most, mid to upper 80s for the central portions of the valley.

A cold front will move through the region later today which will bring additional chances for showers and thunderstorms - some of these may be on the strong side. Much of the northern Valley and eastern ND are in a Marginal (Level 1 0f 5) risk for severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center. With any severe storms, winds may gust 50-60mph along with 1″ hail. Make sure you have the Valley News Live Weather App handy to keep you informed throughout your entire day.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Showers or thunderstorms late Thursday night may linger for some into Friday morning. Otherwise, Friday cools back down into the 70s for most and a few into the low 80s under sunny skies!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The last weekend of August will be cooling back down. Morning lows will drop back into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. A better chance for a few low 80s south on Sunday. There is a chance of showers and storms on Sunday as well.

NEXT WEEK: Aside from very isolated chances for rain, the week looks dry and warm. For most of the week, morning lows can be expected to be in the 60s with afternoon highs above average in the mid and upper 80s.

