Some Moorhead special education students left without bussing ahead of first day of school

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It appears some Moorhead special education students are left without bussing ahead of first day of school. One parent tells Valley News Live this affects 50-100 children with special needs. At this point, we haven’t received any official information from the district.

A message apparently from the district just before 5:30PM Wednesday states:

Dear Moorhead Special Education Parents,

Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we prepare for the 2023/2024 school year.

The very high volumes of transportation plans provided to transportation has outpaced our ability to route all of the special education students before the first day of school on Thursday, August 24. If your student rides a SPED bus and you have been contacted by your driver, your student has transportation. If your student rides a SPED bus and you have not been contacted by your driver, then you will not have transportation starting tomorrow. Our Transportation team is working diligently to process all requests as quickly as possible. We anticipate all routing will be completed by Wednesday, August 30. Transportation or your case manager will contact you as soon as we set up transportation for your student.

We apologize for the inconvenience, and we understand the frustration and difficulty this can cause and appreciate your patience as we complete SPED routing.

Sincerely,

Moorhead Area Public Schools Transportation Team

