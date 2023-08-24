Cooking with Cash Wa
NDSU launches new NIL store for Bison athletics

NDSU NIL Store
NDSU NIL Store(NDSU)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University has launched their new NIL store.

The university says with every purchase, NDSU fans will place industry-leading payments directly into their favorite athlete’s pocket.

The move is made possible by the NCAA’s 2021 decision to allow college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Each student-athlete’s digital locker room includes a collection of core products which feature personalized names and numbers for applicable athletes.

The NIL Store is powered by Campus Ink, a company the school says is backed by Mark Cuban.

