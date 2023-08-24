Moorhead special ed students without rides to/from school for 1st week

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Parents and caregivers of some special ed students in the Moorhead Public School District are scrambling to find rides to and from school, after the district says it can’t provide rides for every student.

The district sent out an email to parents and guardians on Wednesday, Aug. 23 saying some students will not have rides for the first week of school, starting the next day, on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The email says, “The very high volumes of transportation plans provided to transportation has outpaced our ability to route all of the special education students before the first day of school on Thursday, August 24. If your student rides a SPED bus and you have been contacted by your driver, your student has transportation. If your student rides a SPED bus and you have not been contacted by your driver, then you will not have transportation starting tomorrow. Our Transportation team is working diligently to process all requests as quickly as possible. We anticipate all routing will be completed by Wednesday, August 30. Transportation or your case manager will contact you as soon as we set up transportation for your student.”

The district goes on to apologize for the inconvenience and says it understands the frustrations this can bring.

This comes just one week after the district sent out a statement saying the school is “pleased to announce that there will be no disruption to the transportation services this fall. Moorhead Area Public Schools’ transportation team continues to think creatively to provide adequate student transportation in light of bus driver shortages across the country. The district has signed a contract with a new transportation vendor, Olander Bus Service, allowing for full capacity for existing routes.”

