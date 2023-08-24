Man cited after rolling semi-truck full of sugar beets at Grand Forks gas station

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was cited after the semi-truck he was driving rolled onto its side in a gas station parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Grand Forks Police were called to the Loaf and Jug on Gateway Dr. around 12:30 p.m. The semi-truck is owned by Knudson Farms and was hauling a load of sugar beets.

Officers say when 32-year-old Steven Clapsaddle was turning into the gas station, the truck tipped onto its passenger side and the beets spilled out onto the ground.

Officials say no one was hurt, but Clapsaddle was cited and released for reckless driving and care required.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident should call Grand Forks Police.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.