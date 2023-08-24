Cooking with Cash Wa
Jamestown man sentenced for sex crimes with a minor

Zeferino Carlos Rangel, 52, Jamestown, ND
Zeferino Carlos Rangel, 52, Jamestown, ND(Stutsman County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A registered sex offender from Jamestown has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on charges relating to sex crimes involving a minor.

52-year-old Zeferino Carlos Rangel was arrested in November 2022 after an investigation by Jamestown Police discovered that Rangel had been engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile female.

According to court documents, Rangel provided the female victim with drugs in exchange for sex. The court papers state Rangel also made threats to the victim and her family members.

Rangel was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Pembina County in 2012. He was found guilty of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, corruption or solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, promoting sexual performance by a minor and prohibited possession of a firearm.

He is currently facing additional felony charges of terrorizing, tampering with informants in a criminal investigation, and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is scheduled back in court in September.

