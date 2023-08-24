Cooking with Cash Wa
Governor Doug Burgum takes on the stage despite injury

Gov. Burgum Shirts
Gov. Burgum Shirts(KVLY)
By KVLY Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum barely qualified for his spot on the stage at the first Republican GOP debate of the year, polling right on the needed one percent.

He almost missed it because he tore his achilles tendon Thursday night, playing pickup basketball. But he rallied through and made it on stage Thursday night.

He’s been running as a pro energy candidate, but one of the topics he’s been attached to is the abortion debate. This is partially because North Dakota passed one of the strongest anti-abortion laws in the country. But when the topic came up Thursday night, many of the candidates called for national bans on abortion, and Burgum did not.

Burgum said:  “We can’t have republicans for 50 years fight for this great cause and we return it back to the states. And then the next day they turn around and go, ‘no, the federal government should do that.’ What’s gonna work in New York will never work in North Dakota.”

Some other candidates argued that the topic is too important to leave to states, and they would be in favor of national limits on abortion.

Also, Gov. Burgum’s team is embracing his lightheartedness on his new injury. They released a shirt they made for his online store. It’s a rendition of the ‘Air Jordan’ logo-- but with a medical brace, cowboy boot, and cowboy hat, and of course a basketball. You can find it for $35 on his campaign website.

