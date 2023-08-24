First Day of Senior Year Looks Different for Addie

MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “makes me feel sad you know, it’s the first day of school and I didn’t get to see my friends”

Addie Loerzel, a wheel chair user, and high school senior was laying in bed this morning instead of getting to experience that “first day of senior year” feeling with all her class mates, because she has developed a pressure sore.

Her wheel chair was damaged in a Delta airplane flight at the end of June, and without her customized wheelchair, she isn’t able to be mobile.

“We woke up on a Saturday morning and she had all these plans and things she was going to get up and do, and instantly everything came to a hault because of this pressure sore.”

Addie and her mother, Marisa, are lights in the Fargo-Moorhead community creating many charity events such as the recent red carpet event at the Fargo theatre for less fortunate youth.

However, Addie was not able to attend due to her pressure sore.

“Everything Addie does she does for other people to bring them happiness and to bring them joy and that keeps her going, so it was never about her, but she sure would’ve love to have been there and see those happy faces”

Her mother was heart broken to have her high school senior home on the first day and missing out on another big milestone.

“She’s been looking forward to it all summer, and so excited about going back to school. And she’s missing it. I helped her get dressed this morning and say goodbye to her siblings and wave to the kids on the bus but then I had to put her right back in bed again. "

Marisa also speaks out for the people with disabilities, as communication with Delta hasn’t been respectful of the situation.

“You get a cut and paste response from them about how they understand wheel chairs are an extension of a person’s body and now they not only have damaged my daughters extension of her body, but you have actually damaged her body.”

“Any communication between them has come from their baggage claim. were not talking about baggage, were talking about my daughter.”

She sees the recent news of the unscheduled bus routes for Moorhead Special Education students as another reason why things need to change in our society.

“it was a punch in the gut because people with disabilities still don’t matter they’re not treated the same as other people, they’re not treated like humans and as a parent of a child with a disability and a friend of people who have disabilities I can’t believe that in 2023 life is still this way”

