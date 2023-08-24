Fargo Fillies & Mac Daddy’s closing storefront to focus on food cart and catering

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fillies & Mac Daddy’s has decided to close their brick and mortar location in north Fargo. The last day of operation in the Bison Block at 1414 12th Avenue North will be Saturday, August 26.

You will still get to order those delicious Philly cheese steak sandwiches and mac & cheese; Anthony Bachman with Elite Catering & Concessions says they are focusing more on their mobile food cart business and VIP Catering.

Bachman says people can find the food cart at the Island Park Show, which goes from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 26. They will also continue to host events around the area and will have a booth at the FARGODOME and the NDSU SHAC for Bison Basketball.

Follow Fargo Fillies & Mac Daddy’s on social media for other events and announcements.

