Moorhead Police Department school resource officer program placed on hold

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Public Schools says they were notified on August 24, the first day of school, that the Moorhead Police Department is temporarily suspending their agreement to provide school resource officers at schools.

Officials within the department say the pause is due to a new law that was recently passed in Minnesota. Attorney General Keith Ellison recently clarified the new law about use of force in schools, after a request from Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett regarding amendments to student discipline laws under Minnesota Statutes sections 121A.58 and 121A.582.

Moorhead Police say discussions are happening at local and state levels in Minnesota regarding the intent of the change, and several agencies – including the League of Minnesota Cities, the Department of Education, the Minnesota Police Chiefs Association, the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and the Attorney General’s Office – are actively working toward a possible solution.

Until a solution is identified, the Moorhead Police Department has reassigned their SRO’s back to patrol duty. Officials say even with these changes, school safety is still a top priority and these officers will be available to respond to calls for services in the city, including Moorhead schools.

