Beltrami Co. pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash

By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEMIDJI TOWNSHIP, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Beltrami Co. officials say an Aug. 22 pursuit ended in a deadly crash.

It happened yesterday at around 11:20 pm. Officials say a Beltrami Co. deputy was patrolling in Bemidji Township on Carr Lake SW. The deputy saw a group of motorcycles quickly accelerating, reaching over 70 mph in the posted 55 mph zone.

Officials say the deputy tried to perform a traffic stop. None of the motorcyclists stopped, so a pursuit started. Eventually, there was only one motorcycle left in view. The motorcyclist was observed going over 100 mph by another deputy. The original deputy lost track of the motorcyclist.

Officials say, later, the motorcycle and its driver were found to have been in a crash. Deputies and a Minnesota State Trooper started lifesaving measures. A medical helicopter was requested, but it wasn’t able to respond because of weather conditions.

The crash victim is identified as Tristan Secor, 19. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

