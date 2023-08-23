Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman arrested following multi-county police chase

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was arrested following a multi-county police chase in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it started on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Alexandria when a vehicle took off while police were trying to stop it. That same vehicle was later found in Otter Tail County by Rothsay around 10:30 p.m. where authorities again tried to stop it again.

The vehicle kept going and eventually drove through Wilkin county and into Clay county, where it was finally stopped. Authorities had to use stop sticks and a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

38-year-old Crystal Borseth from Moorhead was arrested and booked into the Otter Tail County jail for fleeing. A 36-year-old man was detained and then later let go without an charges.

No reports of any major injuries from the chase.

