UPDATE: Burgum appears on crutches; still unsure about tonight’s debate

Gov. Burgum on crutches
Gov. Burgum on crutches(CNN)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appeared on crutches, ahead of Wednesday night’s Republican Presidential debate.

Burgum was spotted and briefly interviewed in “the spin room” (where candidates and spokespeople often go to give interviews) for an afternoon walk-through.

The campaign team says Burgum, 67, has a high-grade Achilles tendon tear from playing pickup basketball with his staff at a nearby university. Burgum said he hurt it while “going hard to the hoop” and it felt like “being shot like a coyote in the back leg”.

Burgum told reporters he’s been an athlete his whole life and he’s confident he’s seeing the best medical team.

His team says they plan to make a decision after the walk-through.

