Two hurt in head-on crash near Mapleton construction zone

Both drivers were taken to a Fargo hospital for their injuries.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after a head-on crash in a construction zone near Mapleton, North Dakota Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 36th St. and 166th Ave. SE in a construction zone. Both shoulders of the road were closed.

Officials say 42-year-old William Callihan of Illinois was eastbound on 36th St. SE in a Chevrolet Blazer when he crossed into the westbound lane.

They say he struck 28-year-old Annika Greany-Stanger of West Fargo in a Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

Officials say Callihan’s SUV went into a ditch. Both drivers were taken to a Fargo hospital for their injuries.

Troopers say charges against Callihan are possible, but they’re still investigating.

