Teen dies in MN motorcycle crash

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Tuesday, Aug. 22 around 11:30 p.m. on Jefferson Ave. SW and Division St. W. in Bemidji, MN.

The crash report says 19-year-old Tristan Secor of Bemidji was going north on Jefferson when he crashed in the intersection at Division St.

Authorities say Secor was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other vehicle was involved and no one else was hurt.

