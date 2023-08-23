Suite Shots welcomes back Fargo 12U Little League All Stars

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo 12U Little League All Star baseball team has recently returned from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team had an incredible season showcasing teamwork, dedication, and sportsmanship all while representing the state of North Dakota.

Suite Shots Golf is inviting the community to come together and give the young athletes a warm welcome home tomorrow, August 24th from 6 to 8 PM at their Fargo location.

At this event, fans of all ages will be able to connect with the talented players and coaches. There will be fun activities, photo opportunities, and even an autograph session beginning at 6:30 PM.

Whether you’ve been following the journey of this team, or just discovering their remarkable achievements, this event will be a memorable experience for everyone.

Specific event details:

Date: Thursday, August 24th

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Autograph Session: Starting at 6:30pm

Location: Suite Shots, 3400 James Way S, Fargo, ND 58104

