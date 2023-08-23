Strong/Severe Storms Possible Tonight - But Conditional

TONIGHT - THURSDAY:

Temperatures today have warmed into the70s north and low 80s south. Dewpoints have once again been in the 60s and 70s making it feel quite muggy!

A clouds have tried to clear but most of the valley remains partly to mostly cloudy heading into this evening.

There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) across the northern half of the valley for a storm or two to become severe with wind and hail being the main threats. A slightly greater potential (Level 2 of 5) from the Devil’s Lake area and west to Minot. However, this storm risk is very conditional. It will be highly dependent on clouds and if we can get enough sun this afternoon to destabilize the atmosphere. The better chance for stronger storms is west of our region where there is more sun. Hail and wind will be the primary threats IF storms are able to develop and move into northeastern ND.

Overnight, a few showers may continue to push east into the early overnight but will lose strength. Otherwise, overnight we will once again likely see low clouds and fog fairly widespread across the valley.

It’s looking like the clouds and fog will be a bit quicker to burn off through Thursday morning, meaning more sunshine and warm temperatures through the afternoon. Highs in the 80s for most.

Later in the day, showers and storms move in from the west. In northeastern ND, a storm or two may become severe.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Showers or thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday cools back down into the 70s for most and a few into the low 80s. Isolated showers possible Friday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The last weekend of August will be cooling back down. Morning lows will drop back into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. A better chance for a few low 80s south on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Aside from very isolated chances for rain, the week looks dry and warm. For most of the week, morning lows can be expected to be in the 60s with afternoon highs above average in the mid and upper 80s.

