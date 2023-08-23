Cooking with Cash Wa
Sheriff’s Office hopes to adopt out puppies abandoned near Barnesville

Five black lab puppies abandoned in the rural Barnesville area of Clay County, MN.
Five black lab puppies abandoned in the rural Barnesville area of Clay County, MN.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five puppies are in need of new homes, after authorities say someone abandoned them in rural Clay County, Minnesota.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they would like to talk with the owner of the puppies, who left them in the rural Barnesville area. The Sheriff’s Office estimates the black lab puppies are approximately 12 to 14 weeks old.

The four females and one male were left with some food, but abandoned close to the city of Barnesville, according to deputies. The litter is currently at the Clay County pound and officials say the puppies will stay there until they can be adopted out.

If you know the owner of these puppies, you are asked to contact Deputy Sasha Bouma at 218-299-5151.

