Report: Gov. Burgum injured before GOP debate

MILWAUKEE (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor and presidential hopeful Doug Burgum was rushed to an emergency room, the night before the first GOP presidential debate.

The NBC station in Milwaukee is reporting Burgum was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 22 for an unknown injured suffered during a pickup game of basketball with staff.

CNN is reporting Burgum’s attendance at Wednesday’s debate is now in question.

Gov. Burgum qualified for this first presidential debate by securing a certain number of individual donors to his campaign and registering at least one percent in some key national polls.

Former President Donald Trump will not be in attendance at the debate. National polls consistently show Trump as the front-runner in the race.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.