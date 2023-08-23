Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Report: Gov. Burgum injured before GOP debate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.(Tyler Smith)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor and presidential hopeful Doug Burgum was rushed to an emergency room, the night before the first GOP presidential debate.

The NBC station in Milwaukee is reporting Burgum was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 22 for an unknown injured suffered during a pickup game of basketball with staff.

CNN is reporting Burgum’s attendance at Wednesday’s debate is now in question.

Gov. Burgum qualified for this first presidential debate by securing a certain number of individual donors to his campaign and registering at least one percent in some key national polls.

Former President Donald Trump will not be in attendance at the debate. National polls consistently show Trump as the front-runner in the race.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
FARGODOME expansion proposal
Voters to decide on tax increase to fund $131 million FARGODOME expansion
Roofers working out in the heat
Grand Forks roofer terminated following heat stroke
Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
Tom Bearson
Foundation for murdered NDSU student to close as case remains unsolved

Latest News

Arrest graphic
Woman arrested following multi-county police chase
Valley Today
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - August 23rd
Valley Today on KVLY
Teen dies in MN motorcycle crash
Valley Today on KVLY
Two Hurt in FM Division Construction Zone Crash