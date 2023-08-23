NDT - Cooking With Cash Wa - Jamaican Jerk Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Slaw

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jerk Chicken Kababs w/ Jamaican Pineapple Slaw Serves 8 as an appetizer 4

Jerk Marinade :

1 bunch green onions

1 small yellow onion

4 cloves fresh garlic, crushed.

2 each Scotch bonnets, or Habanero

1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme, picked.

2 teaspoons Salt & Black Pepper

1 teaspoon brown Sugar

1 teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon nutmeg, ground

½ teaspoon Cinnamon, ground

1 each Lime, juiced

1 each Orange, juiced

2 ounces Olive Oil

1 lb. chicken breast, cut into 2″ x 2″ pieces.

½ fresh pineapple, cut into 2″ x 2″ pieces

1 red onion, cut into 2″ x 2″ pieces

1 dz 10″ wooden skewers, soaking in water

For the Slaw :

2 / 10 oz packages shredded cabbage

½ ea. red bell pepper, cut into fine julienne strips

½ ea. poblano pepper, cut into fine julienne strips

½ bunch green onions, slice thinly, reserve ¼ cup for garnish.

1 / 20 oz can crushed pineapple, drained

Salt and pepper, to taste.

Make the Marinade: Combine the jerk marinade ingredients in a blender. Blend until very smooth. Reserve 1 cup for the slaw and pour the rest of the marinade over the chicken. Marinate chicken for a minimum of 1 hour or max of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Keep reserved marinade cold. Meanwhile, soak the skewers, cut up the chicken, pineapple, red onions, and make the slaw.

Make the Slaw: combine the cabbage, peppers, onion, and crushed pineapple in a mixing bowl along with ½ cup of the reserved marinade. Season with salt and pepper. Mix to evenly coat the vegetables. Taste and adjust seasonings. If the slaw is too intense, you can add a little salad dressing, mayonnaise and/or sour cream. Transfer slaw to a serving platter or bowl. Keep chilled until ready to serve.

Assemble: Preheat gas/charcoal grill to medium heat. Meanwhile, thread about 5 pieces of chicken, pineapple, and red onion onto a skewer. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Place skewers in a baking dish and keep cold until ready to cook.

Cooking & Serving: Brush the grill grates with a lightly oiled rag. Grill the chicken and give a ¼ turn every 2-3 minutes until the chicken reaches 165°F internal. Remove and allow the skewers to rest for 5 minutes. Brush with remaining ½ cup of reserved marinade. Serve on platter with the slaw.

