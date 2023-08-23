Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

More details about man accused of putting hidden camera in Bismarck Planet Fitness tanning booth

Hidden camera
Hidden camera(WAVE)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have released more information about a man accused of putting a hidden camera in a Planet Fitness tanning booth.

Officers say 26 video files were found on the recording device’s SD card, and, as of right now, five contained footage of four different women.

It was concealed using popsicle sticks and black tape to make it look like a key fob.

Police say there are multiple videos where 45-year-old Layton Kessler is seen in footage setting up the device. Authorities say Kessler admitted to setting up the camera in the tanning booth through text messages to his manager.

During a search warrant on Kessler’s residence, detectives seized more electronics. They will forensically examine them.

Tuesday evening, officers arrested Kessler on four counts of surreptitious intrusion.

Investigators are keeping a log of possible victims who have contacted the department.

Previous Coverage: Gym employee charged in hidden camera case

Layton Kessler
Layton Kessler(KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roofers working out in the heat
Grand Forks roofer terminated following heat stroke
Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
FARGODOME expansion proposal
Voters to decide on tax increase to fund $131 million FARGODOME expansion
Dot's Pretzels in Velva, ND
Velva residents react to Dot’s Pretzels plant closing
Traffic Crash
Two hurt in head-on crash near Mapleton construction zone

Latest News

Gov. Burgum announces he will participate in Wednesday's debate.
UPDATE: Gov. Burgum to participate in debate, despite Achilles tear
Valley News Live at 4pm
First GOP Debate in 4 Hours, Will Gov. Burgum participate?
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – August 22
Five black lab puppies abandoned in the rural Barnesville area of Clay County, MN.
Sheriff’s Office hopes to adopt out puppies abandoned near Barnesville
Brick dedicated to fallen Officer Jake Wallin at the Garden of Healing in south Fargo.
Brick dedicated to Officer Jake Wallin at Garden of Healing