Minnesota minimum-wage rates to be adjusted for inflation

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on January 1, 2024.

The minimum-wage will be $10.85 an hour for large employers and $8.85 an hour for other state minimum wages.

“Increasing minimum-wage rates gives the lowest-wage workers in Minnesota more earning power as they work hard to support themselves and their families.

Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach

The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.59, will increase by twenty-six cents to $10.85. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.63, will increase by twenty-two cents to $8.85.

These increases are both 2.5%.

As of Jan. 1, 2024:

  • Large employers -- with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 -- must pay at least $10.85 an hour.
  • Small employers -- with annual gross revenues less than $500,000 -- must pay at least $8.85 an hour.
  • The training wage rate, $8.85 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
  • The youth wage rate, $8.85 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.

These state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum-wage rates.

As part of Minnesota’s employee notice requirement, employers are required to provide each employee with a written notice of any change before the change takes effect, including a change to the employee’s rate of pay. 

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

