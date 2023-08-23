Minnesota Attorney General clarifies law on use of force in schools

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a legal opinion — upon request of Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett — regarding recent amendments to Minnesota’s school discipline laws.

That opinion clarifies that the amendments do not limit the types of force that may be used by school employees to prevent bodily harm or death, but retain the instruction that force must be “reasonable” in those situations.

Ellison says, what force is “reasonable” is not defined in law and is determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, the level of threat posed by a particular student or situation can change rapidly, and any assessment of what use of force was reasonable must take that into account.

“Safety is essential for learning, and everyone in our schools — students, teachers, staff, administrators, SROs, and families — wants to be safe and feel safe. The aims of the new amendments to our school-discipline laws are worthy. I issued this opinion upon Commissioner Jett’s request because it is important to provide clarity about the amendments’ scope. I thank everyone who brought this issue to the attention of my office and is contributing to the conversation and our shared goal of safety. Our working together is essential to ensuring that everyone in our schools can live with dignity, safety, and respect,” Attorney General Ellison said.

In situations that do not pose any threat of bodily harm or death, school employees “shall not use prone restraint” or “inflict any form of physical holding that restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to breathe,” among other provisions. The opinion is available on the Attorney General’s website.

