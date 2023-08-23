Cooking with Cash Wa
Gov. Walz announces Natalie Hudson as MN Supreme Court Chief Justice

Hudson was appointed as Minnesota’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice. Hudson is the first African American person to hold the position, which begins Oct 2.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has named Natalie Hudson as Minnesota Supreme Courts Chief Justice.

On Wednesday, Gov. Walz announced the appointment of Natalie Hudson as Minnesota’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice.

She is the first African American person to hold the position, which she will assume on Oct. 2.

Justice Hudson has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court since November 2015.

Previously, she was a member of the Court of Appeals from 2002 until her appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Hudson started her career as a staff attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Service in 1982, representing indigent clients with housing issues.

An official announcement ceremony will be held on Wednesday in St. Paul at 2:30 p.m.

