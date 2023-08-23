Foggy, Misty, Cloudy Wednesday Morning

TODAY:

This morning, there is patchy fog across most of the Valley as well as areas of mist/drizzle. There mist and drizzle droplets are very small and are in a low cloud layer that is not very well detected by radar - so it may look dry when you check radar.

Temperatures to start the day are already warm in the 60s and even a few low 70s south.

Wednesday will be still be quite warm, perhaps a couple of degrees cooler, with a slight chance of a storm or two. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for a storm or two to become severe with wind and hail being the main threats. However, this storm risk is very conditional. It will be highly dependent on clouds and fog this morning and if we can get enough sun this afternoon to destabilize the atmosphere. The better chance for storms is west of our region.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Still near 90 south on Thursday with most areas warming into the 80. Mostly sunny skies with another risk for showers or thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday cools back down into the 70s for most and a few into the low 80s. Isolated showers possible Friday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The last weekend of August will be cooling back down. Morning lows will drop back into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. A better chance for a few low 80s south on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Aside from very isolated chances for rain, the week looks dry and warm. For most of the week, morning lows can be expected to be in the 60s with afternoon highs above average in the mid and upper 80s.

