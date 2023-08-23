Female Football Player Continues to Inspire Other Athletes

PETERSBURG, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “when my brother was in third grade he didn’t want to join alone, and so i ended up joining with him and i ended up really liking it”.

That is how Dakota Prairie High School’s, Sophia Betz-Hillard got her football career started in fourth grade, with this being her third year in the sport.

She faced some criticism along the way, as she started in the male dominated sport.

“Some kids were like oh you shouldn’t play its a boys sport and youre not going to get any where, and kind of saying mean things”.

Her parents have always been supportive, even at the initial surprise that she wanted to play, and have helped her to overcome any criticism she’s faced.

“I was nervous that she wasn’t going to get accepted for being a girl or if she was going to get playing time but from what I’ve seen she’s gotten playing time every time”, her mother commented.

Now she’s comfortable with being the one, if not the only girl on the field, as she been welcomed into the male dominated sport and really appreciates all the friendships she’s earned through the sport.

“when we’re on the field we’re just there to have fun and play so it doesn’t really bother me”.

She’s been an inspiration to other girls in the small town of Petersburg, as two other girls played along side her last year.

“One of them wanted to join because I started playing” she added.

While she’s used to playing with boys on the field, she’s also wrestled against boys for a few years as well, taking 6th place in last years national championship.

“having friends, meeting new people and just getting to hang out with them” as the seventh grader put it. The relationships she’s built along the way are what keeps her going, as well as improving on the field and mat. She wants other girls in sports, especially in mainly boy dominated sports to follow their dreams, no matter what others say.

“who cares what anyone else says, just do what makes you happy, and have fun”.

A small town girl from North Dakota, working hard to chase her big time goals in sports.

“she says she wants to go on to college and she says she wants to be the first girl in the NFL” noted her mom.

