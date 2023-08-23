Charges against WFPS principal ‘came as a complete shock’ to district leadership

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - School starts Thursday for most students in West Fargo. Ahead of that, the district sent an email to parents Wednesday afternoon regarding an elementary school principal facing child porn charges. The email reads:

“On Monday, August 14, district administration was informed that Independence Elementary Principal David George was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail. While we awaited further information from the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Mr. George submitted his resignation to West Fargo Public Schools. He was formally charged on Wednesday, August 16 with one count of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, as well as six counts of possessing certain materials prohibited by North Dakota law, also known as child pornography. He will make his first court appearance in September. Since the ND BCI has no indication at this time that these charges are connected to West Fargo Public Schools, we are hearing the details of the case along with the rest of the community, through our local media outlets.

The news that one of our own educators was allegedly engaged in behavior of this nature has shaken our entire district; many of his former colleagues (including myself) feel violated by how his alleged actions have impacted the ability of some in our community to trust in and feel safe at school. The purpose of this email is to convey our deepest concern and compassion for all who are struggling with this news, and to also reiterate that the charges against Mr. George came as a complete shock to our leadership team. Throughout his tenure, the district never received a report or complaint from any district stakeholder referencing behaviors related to the offenses that Mr. George has been charged with.

West Fargo Public Schools has robust hiring processes that include comprehensive background checks and supervision/evaluation practices. We take every complaint or report of inappropriate behavior seriously. We investigate thoroughly, and we act when appropriate. We are committed to being transparent with our stakeholders and protecting every learner and educator from bullying, harassment, and harm. Our educators are equipped with resources to respond appropriately to learners if they inquire about this situation. If you as a parent are wondering how to discuss topics like this with your own child, this resource may be helpful.

Over the course of the past three days, I have presented to educators at each of our schools. The back-to-school excitement was palpable, and I know that our educators are eager to kick-off an amazing school year with the learners they have the opportunity to support and educate. Regardless of what is happening in our community or the world, our educators come to work each day prepared to support all aspects of learner wellbeing.

Our community has a tremendous sense of pride in their school district, and this community support will be one of the ways we cope. West Fargo Public Schools’ vision is, “Educating all learners for tomorrow’s world.” We wish our children did not have to face some of the realities of the world we live in, but we can promise this; our district will continue to find ways to make our schools safer for tomorrow.”

