Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Airline close calls more common than publicly disclosed, NYT report says

FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. This year, according to the report, close-call incidents have happened multiple times a week on average. Last month alone, there were about 46 incidents involving commercial airlines.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report from the New York Times stated that only a fraction of airline close calls have been publicly disclosed.

This year, according to the report, close-call incidents have happened multiple times a week on average. Last month alone, there were about 46 incidents involving commercial airlines.

Most of the close calls have involved human error, the report said.

The Times reviewed internal safety documents from the Federal Aviation Administration and a NASA database.

The issues have been compounded by a shortage of air traffic controllers while more planes are in the skies.

Fortunately, there has not been a major U.S. plane crash in more than a decade.

On Wednesday, the FAA announced millions in funding to tackle near-collisions.

In an announcement shared first with CNN, eight airports will receive $121 million to pay for construction projects.

This is on top of the $100 million that was granted to dozens of other airports three months ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layton Kessler
Gym employee charged in hidden camera case
FARGODOME expansion proposal
Voters to decide on tax increase to fund $131 million FARGODOME expansion
Roofers working out in the heat
Grand Forks roofer terminated following heat stroke
Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
Tom Bearson
Foundation for murdered NDSU student to close as case remains unsolved

Latest News

Homer Lee Jackson III
Convicted killer of 4 found dead in his home
Minnesota Attorney General clarifies law on use of force in schools
All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas.
Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus
All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas.
Student fires gun on bus, police say
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - Moorhead Spuds 150th Anniversary - August 23