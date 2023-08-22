Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Police Chief set to retire in October

West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Department Chief Denis Otterness has announced he plans to retire, with an effective date of Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

In a news release, Otterness said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the West Fargo Police Department over the past three years. It has been a highlight of my career serving alongside such a dedicated police department who remains committed to protecting and serving the community of West Fargo. It is truly bittersweet to begin and end my career serving the City of West Fargo.”

Chief Otterness was appointed as Chief of Police in September 2020.

During Chief Otterness’ tenure, he has implemented new initiatives including the addition of an enhanced cardiac screening program, body worn camera program, comfort dog program with West Fargo Public Schools, an ongoing Peace Officer Training program with Lake Region State College, and West Fargo’s first public transparency dashboard.

Chief Denis Otterness retires with 33 years of law enforcement experience in a variety of agencies.

City officials say details regarding the hiring of the next police chief will be made available at a later date.

