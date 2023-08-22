Voters to decide on tax increase to fund $131 million FARGODOME expansion

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A big announcement from the FARGODOME: Voters in the City of Fargo will be deciding on whether a major renovation and expansion project on the 30-year-old building moves forward. It will come with a tax increase, but the city and FARGODOME Authority both say it will hopefully come with big benefits to the local and state economy.

Home to NDSU Bison football, superstar concerts, and regional sporting events, the FARGODOME has become a staple of north Fargo, hosting about 3,000 events and 14 million guests over the last 30 years. But General Manager Rob Sobolik says the decades-old building is in need of an upgrade.

Some highlights of the proposal include more restrooms, additional options for accessible seating, more meeting rooms and elevators, and increased space on the concourse. Sobolik says they are increasing the number of women’s restroom stalls from 134 to 262 and the number of men’s restroom stalls from 133 to 190. Accessible seating and companion seats will increase from the current 43 to a proposed 112. Accessible seating will also be distributed throughout all seating areas.

The FARGODOME Authority says the concourse expansion will allow more food and beverage options, ‘elbow room’ for people to move around, and hopefully cut down on lines for both concessions and bathrooms.

Planners are also re-thinking where the main entrance of the FARGODOME could be. A 12,000-square-foot expansion will be added on the west side of the building, stretching to Albrecht Boulevard. This will include a plaza and lobby space, much like what is on the east side of the building and currently considered the main lobby.

The FARGODOME isn’t actually gaining any additional seating. Officials say this proposal focuses on the amenities, convenience and improving the customer experience. The dome remodel will add about 110,000-square-feet at a price tag of $85 million to $90 million dollars.

But that’s not all. Something big is also planned on the south side of the dome. What is currently a parking lot, would become a 90,000-square-foot convention center, which the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) says is sorely needed.

President and CEO of the CVB, Charley Johnson, says it will be the biggest convention space in the metro; about three times bigger than any existing space. Johnson says this will open the door for Fargo to host large events that are often lost to regional competitors such as Bismarck, Duluth or St. Cloud.

The south parking lot currently has about 350 parking spots, but Sobolik says all but 30 will be relocated to other parking areas. The convention center will tack on another $45 million to the project’s price tag, bringing the total to about $131 million dollars. Planners say the benefits will far outweigh the costs.

The first $30 million will come out of the FARGODOME’s permanent fund, which was about $41 million at the end of May 2023. Next, is where the taxpayers come in. The FARGODOME is asking for voters to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase and three-percent lodging tax over the next 20 years. This would bring Fargo’s sales tax to 7.75-percent and the lodging tax to 13.75-percent.

A 2019 economic impact study found that 55% of FARGODOME patrons are non-local. Out-of-town visitors spent about $12.7 million per year in retail, $11.7 million per year on food and beverage, and $7.3 million per year in lodging.

The FARGODOME Finance Director says using a sales and lodging tax will allow people from out-of-town, visiting Fargo and the FARGODOME, to help pay for the project. In fact, if this proposal is approved by voters, project planners say less than 50% of the funding will be paid for locally.

A special election will be held on December 5, 2023, and a 60-percent vote is needed to move forward. If it passes, Sobolik says construction could start as early as winter 2024. The FARGODOME will stay open throughout the construction project, they say the project would be built in phases and work around the FARGODOME event calendar.

If Fargo taxpayers vote the plan down, Sobolik says “we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” saying as of right now there is no back-up plan.

