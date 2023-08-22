Trailer fire on westbound I-94 closes ramp

Near Casselton, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews and police on the scene of a trailer fire near Casselton where the westbound ramp is currently closed along interstate 94.

A viewer submitted photo shows black smoke billowing from the semi-trailer on fire on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 around 6:50AM.

There’s no word yet on any injuries, or what caused the fire.

