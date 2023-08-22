Three arrested after burglary and assault in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are charged in Beltrami County Court, accused of assaulting a Bemidji woman.

Alonzo Fisher, Samantha Fisher and Terrell Whitefeather are all facing felony-level charges. Alonzo Fisher is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon. Samantha Fisher is charged with 2nd degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon, and Terrell Whitefeather is charged with 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Bemidji Police received a call around 3:00 a.m. on August 16 about a report of an assault and burglary in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW. Officers met with a woman who appeared to have blood on her face and torso. She told officers she was confronted in the parking lot by approximately six people who surrounded her and attacked her.

The woman told officers Alonzo Fisher threatened her with a machete or a large knife and swung the weapon at her. She said she backed up and fell to the ground. Court documents say at least four of the individuals repeatedly kicked and punched her in the face and body. The victim recognized one of the assailants as Samantha Fisher, but told officers she could not identify the others who attacked her.

Court records also say that officers interviewed teen children of the victim, who witnessed the attack. One of the children said the group saw Alonzo Fisher with the machete, surrounded the woman and taunted her as she tried to escape. The other teen said he tried to help his mother, but Terrell Whitefeather confronted him and prevented him from leaving the residence, court documents state.

The teens told police that they told Whitefeather to stay out of their home, but he came inside and assaulted one of them before running to a black pick-up and leaving the scene. Beltrami County Sheriff Deputies stopped a black pickup matching the description of the vehicle the suspects were in. Terrell Whitefeather and Samantha Fisher were arrested and taken to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center. Alonzo Fisher wasn’t in the vehicle, but was later arrested.

Alonzo Fisher made his first court appearance on August 22 where bail was set at $75,000 without conditions or $50,000 with conditions. Samantha Fisher posted $30,000 bond and was released from jail. Whitefeather posted $50,000 bond and was also released from jail. Booking photos of Samantha Fisher and Terrell Whitefeather were not available at the time of this publication.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.