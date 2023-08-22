Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

PriceWatch (08/21/23) - Mortgage rates hit 20-year high

PriceWatch - from Valley News Live at 10:00PM on 8/21/23
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. mortgage rates are now the highest they’ve been in about 20 years, averaging roughly 7.5% on a 30-year fixed rate loan. However, rates vary quite a bit depending on your situation and who’s doing the lending, so it’s important to shop around.

Someone buying a $400K house with 20% down in a 30-year loan would may about $420 more per month on average than they would one year ago, about $600 more per month than when rates were at their lowest.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Alice, ND teen dies from septic shock one year after being thrown from school bus
Police they a man was shot and killed after he opened fire at them in North Carolina.
Man shot by police after tying up woman, sending children running for help
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Manten Mour
Man allegedly tries to rob mother and daughter at knifepoint Saturday afternoon

Latest News

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
City of Fargo leaders discuss concerns over homeless population
West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness
West Fargo Police Chief set to retire in October
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
Protesters gather outside federal building during AG Garland’s visit to Fargo
Protest outside federal building
Protesters gather outside federal building during AG Garland’s visit to Fargo