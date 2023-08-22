PriceWatch (08/21/23) - Mortgage rates hit 20-year high

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. mortgage rates are now the highest they’ve been in about 20 years, averaging roughly 7.5% on a 30-year fixed rate loan. However, rates vary quite a bit depending on your situation and who’s doing the lending, so it’s important to shop around.

Someone buying a $400K house with 20% down in a 30-year loan would may about $420 more per month on average than they would one year ago, about $600 more per month than when rates were at their lowest.

