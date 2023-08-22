Jenna and Barbara Bush to keynote Women Connect event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce announced Jenna and Barbara Bush as keynote speakers for the 10th Annual Women Connect Celebration event.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are the twin daughters of former U.S. President George W. Bush and have grown into successful women. At this year’s Women Connect Celebration, Jenna and Barbara will share with attendees how they pay tribute to their family name and find meaning in carving their own paths.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush to the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo community in September,” remarked Chamber President & CEO Shannon Full. “Their presence and message will ignite a spark of excitement, inspiring us to amplify our collective voice, forge unbreakable connections, and empower each other in our personal and professional journeys. This will be another remarkable and unforgettable afternoon with two speakers who impact lives across the nation and globe every day.”

Jenna is a co-host on NBC’s Today Show and co-author of three #1 New York Times best sellers, one being Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope, which she wrote after traveling to Latin America in 2006 as an intern with UNICEF. Today, Jenna is still involved with UNICEF and serves as chair of the UNICEF Next Generation Initiative, which is dedicated to reducing childhood deaths worldwide.

Barbara leads the NBA’s efforts around health equity, civic engagement and social justice as Vice President of Social Impact. She is also co-founder and board member of Global Health Corps (GHC), an organization that mobilizes young leaders to solve the world’s most pressing health issues. In 2011, Barbara was named one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year; in 2013, she was recognized as one of Newsweek’s Women of Impact; and in 2015, she was named to Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business list. She has also been named as one of the 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs by Goldman Sach’s Builders and Innovators.

Together, Jenna and Barbara have written the #1 New York Times Best Seller, Sisters First, a memoir of which they also released in a children’s version, which is also a New York Times Best Seller.

The Chamber’s Women Connect program aims to bring women together in a unique, courageous forum that will build connections, provide a space to be brave and explore what leadership means both personally and professionally.

The event is happening on September 26 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC) located at 1300 17th Avenue North in Fargo. The event is open to the public, and registration is required. The cost is $65 for Chamber members and $75 for non-members.

