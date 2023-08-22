Cooking with Cash Wa
Hundreds of teacher, paraprofessional vacancies reported in MN

teacher shortage
teacher shortage(newservice.org)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Most Minnesota schools are likely starting classes with some teacher and paraprofessional positions unfilled.

The Minnesota School Boards Association conducted a survey from Aug. 3 to 9 and found there were 349 open teacher positions in greater Minnesota, with 519 teacher vacancies in the seven county metro area around Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The report also found of the 349 open teacher positions in greater Minnesota, 217 of the positions never had anyone apply for them.

The open positions survey revealed greater Minnesota had 571 paraprofessional openings during that same time, with the Minneapolis metro needing 698 paraprofessionals. Of the openings in greater Minnesota, 352 of them never had anyone apply.

Most Minnesota schools start after Labor Day, giving just a few weeks to fill hundreds of open jobs.

A check of the Moorhead Public School’s website on Aug. 22 shows it has eight open teacher positions and nine open paraprofessional positions. The Moorhead School District starts classes on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Detroit Lakes Public Schools website shows it has two full time teacher positions still open as of Aug. 22. The East Grand Forks Public Schools website on Aug. 22 shows it has one full time open teaching position.

The Minnesota School Boards Association report does not include how many substitute teachers are needed across the state. All of the districts listed above also show they are hiring for substitute positions.

