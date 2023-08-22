Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manten Mour
Man allegedly tries to rob mother and daughter at knifepoint Saturday afternoon
Jori Jones and Lily Mortenson were friends and Gustavus teammates. Jori (right) did not survive...
Crash claims life of Gustavus women’s hockey player
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks in Fargo on August 21, 2023.
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to law enforcement leaders
Documents allege Fertile-Beltrami teacher had sex with 15-year-old girl
Documents allege Fertile-Beltrami teacher had sex with 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they...
Inside Fulton County Jail, where Trump and co-defendants will surrender
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say